Broadway actor Ben Vereen apologises for 'inappropriate conduct' in 2015

The apology on Twitter comes a day after the New York Daily News reported several actresses at The Venice Theatre alleged sexual misconduct by Vereen.

The accusations included unwanted kissing, inviting women to join him naked in his hot tub and making demeaning and degrading comments.

Vereen, who won a Tony in Pippin and starred in the landmark TV miniseries Roots, also appeared in the original cast of Hair, which celebrates protest, pot and free love.