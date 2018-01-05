News World News

Saturday 6 January 2018

Broadway actor Ben Vereen apologises for 'inappropriate conduct' in 2015

Ben Vereen pictured in 2011 at the opening night performance of the Broadway musical Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark in New York (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
Ben Vereen pictured in 2011 at the opening night performance of the Broadway musical Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark in New York (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

Tony Award-winner Ben Vereen has apologised to female actresses for "inappropriate conduct" while he directed a production of the musical Hair in Florida three years ago.

The apology on Twitter comes a day after the New York Daily News reported several actresses at The Venice Theatre alleged sexual misconduct by Vereen.

The accusations included unwanted kissing, inviting women to join him naked in his hot tub and making demeaning and degrading comments.

Vereen, who won a Tony in Pippin and starred in the landmark TV miniseries Roots, also appeared in the original cast of Hair, which celebrates protest, pot and free love.

He said his intention was "to create an environment that replicated the themes of that musical during the rehearsal process".

His statement said he hoped the women accepted his "sincere apology".

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News