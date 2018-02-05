Broadcom raises Qualcomm bid to more than 121 billion US dollars

Broadcom said on Monday that its “best and final offer” of 82 US dollars (£58) per Qualcomm share includes 60 US dollars (£43) in cash and the rest in Broadcom shares.

Qualcomm previously said that a 103 billion US dollars (£73 billion) unsolicited acquisition offer undervalued the San Diego company, and criticised the individuals that Broadcom and Silver Lake Partners wanted to put on its board, saying that they were conflicted and had no incremental skills or expertise to offer.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.