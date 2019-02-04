Britons feared among dead in Italian avalanche

Rescuers responding to reports of missing British skiers have found the bodies of three people in the Italian Alps, and are searching for a fourth person.

The Valdostano Alpine Rescue aircraft was searching for two British and two French skiers who were reported missing a day earlier.

Rescuers prepare to board a helicopter in Aosta (Thierry Pronesti/ANSA/AP)

Dogs are helping in the search. RAI state radio said that the fourth missing skier is a French person.

On Sunday, two Italian skiers were killed by avalanches — one in the Valle d’Aosta region, the other in the Alto Adige (South Tyrol) region.

Authorities had warned that avalanche danger was high in the Italian Alps over the weekend.

