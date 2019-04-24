News World News

Wednesday 24 April 2019

Briton Jermaine Grant found guilty in Kenya of possessing bomb-making materials

He is believed to have links with the al Shabab group.

British suspect Jermaine Grant, right, arrives at a Mombasa Court (AP)
British suspect Jermaine Grant, right, arrives at a Mombasa Court (AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A Kenyan court has found British national Jermaine Grant guilty of possessing bomb-making materials.

Sentencing will be on May 9.

Grant is already serving a nine-year sentence for forging immigration documents.

Grant is believed to be part of an al Shabab-linked cell that planned multiple attacks over Christmas in 2011.

Authorities say cell members include Samantha Lewthwaite, widow of Jermaine Lindsay, one of the bombers who killed 52 people on London’s transport system on July 7 2005.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News