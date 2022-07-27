Briton charged with assaulting crew after Virgin flight diverted to Utah

A British man on a flight from London to Los Angeles grabbed a passenger seated in front of him by the throat and tried to hit and bite him, prompting the diversion of the flight to Utah, US authorities said.

William Hayes, 39, was arrested after the Virgin Atlantic flight landed on Tuesday in Salt Lake City. He was charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew, the US Attorney’s Office in Utah said.

Witnesses told authorities that after passengers and crew members restrained and handcuffed Hayes following the alleged assault, he still tried to fight with people nearby and kick the plane’s windows, the charging documents said.

Hayes was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail and police said the case was referred to the US Attorney’s office, which typically has authority over international flights. The plane then resumed its flight to Los Angeles.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning.

Virgin said in a statement that “the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we don’t tolerate any behaviour that compromises this”.

“Our cabin crew are highly trained to deal with any individuals that may impact that experience for others,” a spokesperson said.