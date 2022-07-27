| 14.5°C Dublin

Briton charged with assaulting crew after Virgin flight diverted to Utah

William Hayes, 39, was arrested after the Virgin Atlantic flight landed on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

A Virgin Atlantic plane had to be diverted (Hannah McKay/PA) Expand

Close

A Virgin Atlantic plane had to be diverted (Hannah McKay/PA)

A Virgin Atlantic plane had to be diverted (Hannah McKay/PA)

A Virgin Atlantic plane had to be diverted (Hannah McKay/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

A British man on a flight from London to Los Angeles grabbed a passenger seated in front of him by the throat and tried to hit and bite him, prompting the diversion of the flight to Utah, US authorities said.

William Hayes, 39, was arrested after the Virgin Atlantic flight landed on Tuesday in Salt Lake City. He was charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew, the US Attorney’s Office in Utah said.

Witnesses told authorities that after passengers and crew members restrained and handcuffed Hayes following the alleged assault, he still tried to fight with people nearby and kick the plane’s windows, the charging documents said.

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft was diverted to Salt Lake City (Tim Goode/PA) Expand

Close

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft was diverted to Salt Lake City (Tim Goode/PA)

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft was diverted to Salt Lake City (Tim Goode/PA)

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft was diverted to Salt Lake City (Tim Goode/PA)

Hayes was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail and police said the case was referred to the US Attorney’s office, which typically has authority over international flights. The plane then resumed its flight to Los Angeles.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning.

Virgin said in a statement that “the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we don’t tolerate any behaviour that compromises this”.

“Our cabin crew are highly trained to deal with any individuals that may impact that experience for others,” a spokesperson said.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy