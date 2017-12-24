British woman 'eligible for release from Iranian jail next month'

Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi noted a law relating to conditional releases upon completion of a third of the term for sentences less than 10 years, according to the report by Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

She was detained in April 2016 and will have served a third of her sentence by January 2018. Mr Ejehi said Iran's judiciary will act accordingly, it was reported.