Sunday 24 December 2017

British woman 'eligible for release from Iranian jail next month'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a jail term in Iran

Jailed British woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be eligible for early conditional release next month after completing a third of her sentence, an Iranian judiciary spokesman said.

Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi noted a law relating to conditional releases upon completion of a third of the term for sentences less than 10 years, according to the report by Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

She was detained in April 2016 and will have served a third of her sentence by January 2018. Mr Ejehi said Iran's judiciary will act accordingly, it was reported.

