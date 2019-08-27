News World News

Tuesday 27 August 2019

British teenager pleads not guilty in Cyprus ‘false rape claim’ case

The 19-year-old, who told police she had been raped by 12 Israelis, has been released on bail but cannot leave the island.

A 19-year old British woman covers her face, as she leaves the Famagusta court in Paralimni, Cyprus on, Tuesday (Petros Karadjias/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A 19-year-old British woman has pleaded not guilty in a Cyprus court to a public mischief charge for making what prosecutors say was a false claim that she was raped by 12 Israelis at a holiday resort on the east Mediterranean island nation.

A judge set the start of the trial for October 2 and released the woman on bail, finding it “proper and fair” to do so after she had spent nearly two months in police detention.

A 19-year old British woman enters a police vehicle with head covered (Petros Karadjias/AP)

The woman surrendered her travel documents to police and must appear at a Nicosia police station three times weekly.

She has also been placed on a stop list prohibiting her departure.

Her defence lawyers say investigators used “oppression” to make her retract the rape allegation, something that Cypriot authorities strongly deny.

