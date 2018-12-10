British schoolgirls and teacher allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Ghana

The British Foreign Office is providing support to a group of British nationals after four teenagers and their teacher were reportedly sexually assaulted in Ghana.

According to The Sun, four girls aged between 16 and 17 and their teacher were sexually assaulted at gunpoint on Saturday during a school trip to the country.

The victims were reportedly attacked by a man with a rifle, and a Ghanaian security guard was shot and seriously injured after trying to stop the attack on Saturday night.

The victims, who were staying in guesthouses whilst on a volunteering trip, have now returned to the UK, according to the report.

A British Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing support to several British nationals following an incident in the Greater Accra area and are in close contact with the local authorities.

"This is a live police inquiry. We do not comment on ongoing investigations."

Press Association