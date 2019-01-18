British sailor acquitted of ‘rape’ at military base in Canada

A British sailor accused in an alleged gang rape at a Canadian military base has been acquitted.

Darren Smalley was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater near Halifax, Nova Scotia on April 10 2015.

Justice Patrick Duncan delivered his verdict on Friday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, saying the complainant’s evidence was not credible.

File picture of ships in Halifax, Canada (John Stillwell/PA)

On Tinder, a woman and her friend met Mr Smalley and other members of a Royal Navy hockey team who were competing in a tournament in Halifax.

The complainant gave evidence at Mr Smalley’s trial last autumn that she went to sleep next to a sailor, and later awoke face down and naked as at least three men sexually assaulted her.

