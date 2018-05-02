British owner in hospital after lion attack in South Africa wildlife park

A staff member at Marakele Predator Centre in Limpopo province killed the lion after it mauled Michael Hodge, the owner of the facility, the News24 media outlet reported.

A video posted on News24’s website shows Mr Hodge walking in an enclosure behind the lion and then running for an exit when the creature turns and chases him. The lion quickly drags him towards some bushes.

Mr Hodge suffered neck and jaw injuries and is being treated in hospital.