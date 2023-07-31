British man who killed terminally ill wife in Cyprus freed after two years in custody

David Hunter (left) leaving Paphos District Court in Cyprus after he was released from custody by Cypriot prison authorities. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA.

A British man has been released from a Cyprus prison after being sentenced to two years in prison for the manslaughter of his seriously ill wife.

Retired miner, David Hunter, 76, admitted suffocating Janice, his wife of 52 years, at their home on the island, after she “begged him” to end her life as she suffered from blood cancer.

On Monday, judges at Paphos District Court imposed a two-year jail sentence on Hunter, who, having already spent 19 months in custody, has already served the majority of his sentence.

Hunter was released from custody on Monday morning after Cypriot prison authorities officially calculated his release date, his legal team said.

Judges previously found him not guilty of the more serious charge of premeditated murder.

Hunter’s legal team had argued he should be given a suspended sentence, in a case which is a legal first in the country.

In mitigation last week, his defence lawyer, Ritsa Pekri, said his motive was to “liberate his wife from all that she was going through due to her health conditions”.

The court heard it was Mrs Hunter’s “wish” to die and that her husband “had only feelings of love for her”.

Hunter, from Ashington, Northumberland, told his trial, which lasted for more than a year, that his wife “cried and begged” him to end her life.

He broke down in tears as he said he would “never in a million years” have taken Mrs Hunter’s life unless she had asked him to.

He showed the court how he held his hands over his wife’s mouth and nose and said he eventually decided to grant her wish after she became “hysterical”.

The court heard he then tried to kill himself by taking an overdose, but medics arrived in time to save him.