British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘faces new charge’

British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge, Iran’s state TV said, citing an unnamed official.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence.

She was arrested during a holiday with her young daughter in April 2016.

Her family said she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.

The new charges come after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family linked her detention to Iran’s negotiations with the British Government over a £400 million settlement held by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered.

Tehran has denied that her detention was linked to the negotiations.

