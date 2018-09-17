British diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk over 'paedophile' tweets
A British diver who helped rescue youth football players trapped in a cave in Thailand is suing Tesla chief Elon Musk.
Vernon Unsworth claims Mr Musk falsely accused him on Twitter of being a paedophile.
The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court seeks more than $75,000 (€64,000) in damages and a court order stopping Mr Musk from making further allegations.
The tech entrepreneur called Mr Unsworth a "pedo" after he criticised Mr Musk in a television interview.
The Tesla boss and SpaceX engineers built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue, but the device was not used, and Mr Unsworth called it a "PR stunt".
Mr Musk later accused Mr Unsworth of moving to Thailand to be with a bride who was about 12 years old.
Press Association