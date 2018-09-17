A British diver who helped rescue youth football players trapped in a cave in Thailand is suing Tesla chief Elon Musk.

British diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk over 'paedophile' tweets

Vernon Unsworth claims Mr Musk falsely accused him on Twitter of being a paedophile.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court seeks more than $75,000 (€64,000) in damages and a court order stopping Mr Musk from making further allegations.

The tech entrepreneur called Mr Unsworth a "pedo" after he criticised Mr Musk in a television interview.

The Tesla boss and SpaceX engineers built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue, but the device was not used, and Mr Unsworth called it a "PR stunt".

Mr Musk later accused Mr Unsworth of moving to Thailand to be with a bride who was about 12 years old.

Press Association