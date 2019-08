British Consulate worker freed in China, police say

An employee at the British Consulate in Hong Kong who was detained on the mainland has been released, Chinese police have said.

Public security authorities in Shenzhen said Simon Cheng Man-kit was released as scheduled after 15 days of administrative detention.

The Luohu public security bureau in Shenzhen, the mainland city neighbouring Hong Kong, made the announcement on its Weibo microblog account.

Mr Cheng was detained for violating mainland Chinese law and “confessed to his illegal acts”, the statement said, without providing further details.

“Simon is released. Simon is safe,” said Max Chung, organiser of a rally earlier this week to urge the British government to step up efforts to free Mr Cheng.

PA Media