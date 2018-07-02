Pakistan’s army has recovered the body of an Austrian mountaineer and rescued two British climbers who were injured when an avalanche hit their tent last week.

British climbers rescued by Pakistan army after Austrian dies in avalanche

The British mountaineers, Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller, were rescued on Sunday from the Ultar Sar Peak in the Hunza Valley.

The body of Christian Huber was recovered.

Karrar Haidri, of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said on Monday that the Britons were being taken to Islamabad for better medical care.

The three-member team was scaling the Ultar Sar Peak in the Hunza Valley at a height of 19,357ft (5,900m) when the avalanche struck Friday during a storm.

Mr Haidri said the military carried out the rescue operation despite bad weather.

Press Association