British American Tobacco poised to announce new boss as Durante retires

British American Tobacco has confirmed that chief executive Nicandro Durante plans to retire after nearly 37 years with the company and eight years at the helm.

He will step down from the Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarette maker on April 1 next year.

British American Tobacco (BAT) said it had been considering successors for “some time” and had identified a lead candidate to succeed Mr Durante.

The group added it will make a further announcement in due course.

Richard Burrows, chairman of BAT, said: “Nicandro has been an outstanding chief executive.

“He was the architect of the current strategy to transform the business and, with the successful establishment of BAT’s potentially reduced risk products business and the acquisition of Reynolds American Inc, he has created a stronger, truly global tobacco and nicotine business.”

Mr Durante, who will remain in post for the next six months to help with a handover, added: “It has been a privilege to have led such a great company for the last eight years.

“We now have a growing potentially reduced risk product business fully embedded in our organisation and the integration of Reynolds has been successfully completed.”

News of the change at the top comes after the group’s shares have slumped by nearly a quarter in the last year amid the decline in demand for traditional tobacco products, with investors unsure over its plans for next generation products, such as e-cigarettes.

The group has sought to assure over its plans – with a target for next generation sales to double in 2018 to £1 billion, before rising to £5 billion in 2022.

Mr Durante’s tenure saw him oversee the 49.4 billion US dollar (£37.5 billion) mammoth deal to buy US tobacco group Reynolds, which was completed in July last year.

On Mr Durante’s departure plans, equity analyst Owen Bennett at Jefferies said: “Amid much uncertainty and change at present, it seems a strange time to go.

“We think the market is likely to conclude that this was a board-driven decision in response to recent share price performance and investor frustration at a lack of communication and tangible guidance over the past 12 months.”

