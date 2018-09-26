Britain’s oldest brewer Shepherd Neame toasts ‘resilience’ as profits rise

Shepherd Neame revealed a boost to annual profits on Wednesday as the pub group and brewer’s boss said it was well positioned to take advantage of any opportunities after Brexit.

Chief executive Jonathan Neame said that the group’s spread across tenanted and managed pubs as well as brewing gives it greater “resilience” in the face of challenging market conditions.

“The coming year has more political and economic uncertainty than most of us can remember,” he said.

“But, whatever the short-term impact, we believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities that arise in our local region and in the wider industry.”

The group, which is Britain’s oldest brewer, reported that underlying profit before tax rose by 5.4% in the 53 weeks to June 30 to £11.8 million.

Overall turnover was almost flat, inching up 0.2% to £156.6 million.

This reflected an increase in sales at pubs, but a decline in the brewing division after the company’s contract to make Japanese beer Asahi came to an end.

In the 68 pubs owned and managed by the company, turnover was up 7.7% to £65.3 million. Like-for-like sales growth slowed to 1.3% compared to last year’s bumper 8.1%

For the rest of the estate, which is comprised of 242 tenanted pubs, underlying earnings rose at a rate of 2.1%, faster than the same period last year.

During the period, Shepherd Neame acquired two central London pubs, the Samuel Pepys and the Savoy Tap. After the period end, it also added the Cheshire Cheese in Holborn to its estate as well as another site in Farnham.

The company’s brewery division is famous for well-known beers such as Spitfire and Bishop’s Finger.

Since Asahi decided to produce its own beer in the UK, Shepherd Neame has refocused on making more of its own beers, rather than brewing beers for other companies under licence. It has added new products to appeal to young craft beer fans such as the Five Grain Lager.

The move has pushed up underlying operating profit by 46.9%, despite a drop of 8.9% in revenue.

Press Association