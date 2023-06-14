Woman who posed as man to kiss short-sighted teenage girl guilty of sexual assault
Pat Hurst
A woman accused of posing as a man to prey on a short-sighted teenage girl has been found guilty of sexual assault by kissing but cleared of 16 other sex offences in a UK court.
