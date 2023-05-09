Woman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'
PA
After asking 'Just Stop Oil' protesters to move aside, a passerby intervenes, urging the woman to "think about the dolphins."
Latest Britain
Woman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'
Scotland Yard expresses ‘regret’ over protester arrests ahead of King Charles III coronation
Boris Johnson ‘essentially squared up to’ King Charles in row over UK Rwanda policy
Arrests of protesters at King Charles coronation slammed as ‘totalitarian crackdown’
The staggering numbers that show how bird population has plummeted in past 50 years
Lindy McDowell: Not quite ostracised, but still an awkward day for ‘Spare’ Harry who walked up aisle of Westminster Abbey on his own
Head of anti-monarchy protesters says arrests ‘direct attack on our democracy’
‘Pa, we are all so proud of you’ – Britain’s Prince William praises King Charles in coronation concert speech
Charlie Mowbray: Meghan Markle may regret not attending King Charles’s coronation – especially for the sake of Harry and their children
Conservative minister blames Covid and Ukraine for party’s loss of 1,000 council seats in England
Top Stories
Kinks, tips and Ben Affleck’s ‘technical excellence’: Welcome to the age of the celebrity sex overshare
Donegal driver (60) crashed camper van at 2.25am having had a couple of drinks after funeral in Sligo
Deirdre O’Kane says she has ‘made peace with the menopause’
Former TV chef living in Wicklow fails to have conviction overturned after his ‘personal life was destroyed’
Latest NewsMore
Henshaw and Lowe in running for return but Leinster will be cautious about Grand Slam-winning duo
Prison officer accused of going AWOL to ‘save her marriage’ wins job back after tribunal finds bosses ‘wholly unreasonable’
Niall Collins knew his wife had interest in council site when he sat at local authority meeting
Ryanair orders $40bn worth of Boeing planes in marker of ambition
Transgender sprinter Halba Diouf’s Olympic dream over despite testosterone levels proven below average woman
What to watch on TV, Netflix and Disney+ today: Ireland’s Eurovision dream kicks off and BBC’s Empire of Erdogan
Woman angry at Just Stop Oil 'slow march' protest told to 'think about the dolphins'
HostelWorld shares surge as Covid recedes and travellers reconnect
Gangster Barry Young ran 20-man drugs gang but was wracked with ‘anxiety’ and feared for his life, court told
One Moment Now theatre review: audio play’s courageous technique is let down by meek storytelling