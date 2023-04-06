‘Without early release, we wouldn’t have got the Good Friday Agreement, and that’s the truth, says ‘Mad Dog’ Johnny Adair

IRA hunger striker Pat Sheehan and ex-UDA leader reflect on historic 1998 peace deal

'Men were locked up for years and then we were going home to our our loved ones,' said Johnny Adair, pictured on the Shankill Road in 2000. Photo: Pacemaker

Allison Morris

It was one of the most contentious aspects of the Good Friday Agreement.