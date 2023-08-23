UK’s first womb transplant a ‘massive success’ after sister’s donation

Home > World News > Britain UK’s first womb transplant a ‘massive success’ after sister’s donationUK’s first womb transplant a ‘massive success’ after sister’s donationJane KirbyToday at 08:00A woman has been given a womb by her older sister in the UK’s first womb transplant. Latest BritainBritish police under fire for protecting ‘one of their own’ as serial rapist ex-PC jailedUK’s first womb transplant a ‘massive success’ after sister’s donation‘Brexit is killing us,’ claim UK musicians as work dries up over EU red tapeModel’s OnlyFans billboards cleared after complaints children could see themI was just praying that someone would see what was going on’ – Victim speaks out as ex-police officer jailed for series of rapesFour men arrested for murder after driver killed while making deliveriesRow erupts on Cambridge campus as Labour club accused of ‘glorifying terrorists’ after sharing hunger strikers postWhen life means life: Child serial killer Lucy Letby to spend rest of her days behind bars with no hope of earning parole‘The best decision for us all’ – Mason Greenwood releases statement after Manchester United announces his exit‘Nurse Lucy Letby chose the gown my baby was buried in – it distresses me every day’Show more Top StoriesRadioDarragh McManus: Radio 1 listeners could be on cloud nine if RTÉ breaks up morning gloom with a dose of levityTV ReviewsPat Stacey: Is The Rose of Tralee demeaning to women? I don’t know. What I do know is it’s terrible televisionIrish NewsIrish households paying almost €1,000 more for electricity than EU average Irish News‘I call his phone just to hear his voice’ – brother of Algerian soccer player killed in e-scooter crash Latest NewsMoreVideosToday's news in 90 seconds - August 23rd12:47SoccerAlisha Lehmann signs new contract with Aston Villa12:47NewsClare Rose who lost both parents praised for ‘incredibly brave’ moment on stage in Tralee12:46Women's SportSerena Williams welcomes her second child12:29World NewsIndian spacecraft set for first landing at south pole of the Moon after Russia crash12:17Asia-PacificFukushima: Japan plans release of treated radioactive water from the nuclear plant12:05International SoccerInjured skipper Séamus Coleman backs Ireland to deliver against France and Netherlands12:02Music NewsElectric Picnic 2024 will be earlier than usual as tickets released for 20th anniversary12:00World NewsLost and found: Volunteers restore castle’s millennium maze12:00World NewsLove is in the air: Pair to marry after delayed plane led to chance meeting11:55