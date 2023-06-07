UK ‘health alert’ issued as temperatures to soar above 30C this weekend

Parts of England are predicted to be hotter than Marbella, Ibiza and Tenerife over the weekend

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office’s warning covers six regions in England

Ted Hennessey

UK health officials have issued the first ‘health alert’ of the year as a 30C heatwave is set to hit parts of England and Wales this weekend.