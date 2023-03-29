TV host Gary Lineker wins €5.5m battle with UK tax authorities

The Match Of The Day host was told by the taxman he should have been classed as an employee of the BBC and BT Sport for his presenting duties, rather than as a freelancer.

The tax authorities pursued him for £4.9m which it was claimed should have been paid on income received between 2013 and 2018.

It comes as part of legislation known as IR35, designed to clamp down on tax avoidance by so-called disguised employees, who charge for their services via limited companies.

Throughout proceedings, the presenter (62) insisted all taxes were paid on the income via a partnership set up in 2012 with his ex-wife Danielle Bux.

Tribunal Judge John Brooks found the IR35 legislation did not apply because there were direct contracts between the presenter and both the BBC and BT Sport. The tribunal found that while Gary Lineker Media (GLM), which he set up with his then wife in 2012, was a partnership to which IR35 legislation applies, the appeal was still granted in full because contracts existed.

HMRC is considering an appeal. The judge said: “When Mr Lineker signed the 2013 BBC contract, the 2015 BBC contract and the BT Sport contract, he did so as principal, thereby contracting directly with the BBC and BT Sport. In this case Mr Lineker’s services were provided under direct contracts with the BBC and BT Sport.”

A spokesperson for Mr Lineker said: “I am pleased that the tribunal has confirmed that I have not failed to pay any taxes or national insurance by reason of the IR35 rules.”