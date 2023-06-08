Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea
Claire Hayhurst
Three people on a giant inflatable duck had to be rescued after it drifted out to sea.
Latest Britain
Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea
Prince Harry was emboldened for second day in court – but failed to land a significant punch
‘No one wants to have been phone-hacked’ – Prince Harry tells court he would feel ‘some injustice’ if hacking claims rejected
UK ‘health alert’ issued as temperatures to soar above 30C this weekend
LATEST | Prince Harry claimed he found tracker on ex-girlfriend’s car, as he underwent eight hours of High Court grilling
BREAKING | Summer travel chaos as strikes by Heathrow security guards expected to be announced next week
‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman accusing Andrew Tate of rape says she lost consciousness
Man (80) goes on trial in London for murder of woman (22) nearly half a century ago
Prince Harry accuses ‘vile’ British tabloid press of destroying his adolescence and later relationships
Ian O'Doherty: Prince Harry’s phone-hacking case could see the end of both the British tabloids and the royal family
Top Stories
Kerry chip shop closes after 43-years – ‘It’s so upsetting saying goodbye to customers’
Breaking | West Ham confirm Declan Rice will leave the club: ‘We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down’
The Indo Daily: Break Point – Tramore Tennis Club turmoil after revelations of coach’s conviction
First golf, now football? Saudi Arabia’s grand plan and the 72 hours that changed everything
Latest NewsMore
Sarah, Duchess of York moved to tears by Eugenie’s baby name tribute
Arnold on Netflix review: Schwarzenegger’s charm has never faded
Pope awake after spending first night in hospital following surgery
Trina Cleary funeral: ‘Celebration of life’ to take place today for cancer campaigner (38)
Ukrainian diary: ‘Response to dam bombing shows why we have no faith in the UN’
Breaking | Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town
Breaking | West Ham confirm Declan Rice will leave the club: ‘We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down’
Pink’s daughter sings on stage during UK opening night of Summer Carnival tour
Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (8th of June - 14th of June)
Ryanair pays $5m to settle US court action that included Michael O’Leary