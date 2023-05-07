Sam McBride: A modern coronation for King Charles III as the ancient regime endures

Britain, much changed since 1953, can still put on a show and now even invites the neighbours

King Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown carrying the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre yesterday. Photo: Ben Stansall© Getty Images

Sam McBride in London

It was a day of ancient splendour which symbolised Britain’s enduring strength, but also the fragile basis on which that strength rests.