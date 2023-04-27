Prized possessions from Queen legend Freddie Mercury’s personal collection to be exhibited and auctioned off

A wax work of Freddie Mercury featuring the crown to be sold. Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters — © REUTERS

A month-long exhibition and auction showcasing more than 1,500 items from the private collection of Freddie Mercury is due to take place this summer.

Items from the late Queen frontman’s beloved home – Garden Lodge in Kensington, west London – will go on display at Sotheby’s London from August 4 to September 5, which would have marked his 77th birthday.

The collection, which the singer left to his close friend Mary Austin, includes a vast array of marvellous costumes, paintings, and objects from Mercury’s everyday life.

Among the most highly valued items is a replica of St Edward’s Crown, the real version of which is to be worn by Britain’s King Charles in his forthcoming coronation.

Its accompanying cloak was made by the singer’s friend and costume designer Diana Moseley.

The items were worn by Mercury during concerts including the Live Aid concert in 1985, as well as the finale rendition of God Save The Queen during his last tour with Queen in 1986. The items are expected to fetch up to £80,000 (€90,000) at auction.

Also up for sale are previously unseen handwritten working lyrics to Queen’s We Are The Champions, one of the band’s most popular anthems.

The song was released as a single with Queen’s other great mass-participation song, We Will Rock You, in October 1977 and became an immediate chart success.

The lyrics, which stretch over nine pages, are priced between £200,000 to 300,000. Mercury’s collection at Garden Lodge has remained largely untouched for 30 years.