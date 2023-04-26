Prince William and royals in secret agreement with Rupert Murdoch’s papers, Prince Harry claims

​Prince William settled a phone-hacking claim against Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper arm for a “huge sum” after a secret deal struck with Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry has said in court documents.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, is suing Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) at the High Court in London for multiple unlawful acts allegedly committed on behalf of its tabloids, The Sunand the now-defunct News of the World, from the mid-1990s until 2016.

NGN, which has paid out millions to settle more than a thousand phone-hacking cases, is trying to strike out Harry’s claim, and that of British actor Hugh Grant. ​

Harry railed against senior NGN figures and his own family, whom he has accused of colluding with the press to protect their image, saying a “secret agreement” was struck between Buckingham Palace and senior figures at NGN to avoid embarrassment, according to a 31-page statement.

Prince Harry is at centre of phone hacking trial against tabloid publisher

Despite having the backing of the late Queen Elizabeth to take on the Murdoch group, Harry said attempts to get an apology had been stonewalled.

Still, he said NGN had settled William’s claim “for a huge sum of money in 2020 ... without any of the public being told, and seemingly with some favourable deal in return for him going ‘quietly’ so to speak”.

“This goes to prove the existence of this secret agreement between the institution and senior executives at NGN.”

In 2012, Murdoch’s British newspaper group issued an unreserved apology for widespread hacking carried out by journalists at the News of the World, which the media mogul had been forced to shut down amid a backlash, although it still rejects any allegations of wrongdoing at The Sun.

During a criminal trial brought against News of the Worldjournalists and others in 2014, its former royal editor Clive Goodman said he had hacked the voicemails of Harry and William, and those of William’s wife, Kate.

Her phone was hacked 155 times, William’s 35 and Harry’s nine, Goodman said. William’s office said it could not comment on ongoing proceedings and NGN had no comment. ​

In his submission, NGN’s lawyer Anthony Hudson denied there was any “secret agreement” between the publisher and the royal family. He argued that, even if there was a deal, it did not affect their case that the lawsuit was brought too late.

The case, one of four Harry is currently pursuing against British publishers, comes in the wake of his Netflix documentary and memoir Spare, in which he accused tabloids of widespread unlawful activity and said his family had colluded with them to enhance or protect their own reputations.

His lawyers said under the secret deal, the royals had agreed to hold off from pursuing their claims against NGN until the conclusion of other outstanding litigation.

Buckingham Palace “wanted to avoid at all costs” the reputational damage caused by publication in the 1990s of details of an “intimate telephone conversation” between Charles and the now-Queen Consort Camilla, when his father was still married to his mother Princess Diana, Harry’s statement said.

The preliminary hearing will last three days, with a trial due in January if the judge allows it to go ahead.