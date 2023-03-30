Prince Harry, Liz Hurley and other celebs in phone-hacking case ‘may have to adjust expectations’

Elton John outside the court in London earlier in the week. Photo: Getty

Prince Harry and other claimants in the case against the publisher of the Daily Mail may “have to adjust their expectations” of their key witness – who appears to have contradicted his own hacking admission, a UK judge has said.

In a written document submitted to a preliminary hearing in the High Court in London, private investigator Gavin Burrows strongly denied being commissioned or instructed by the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday to gather information unlawfully about Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and others.

In his second statement, the private detective retracted his first admission

However, in an earlier statement provided in 2021, Mr Burrows appears to have made detailed admissions that he was commissioned by the Mail on Sunday to target celebrities by hacking phones and bugging cars.

In court yesterday during the third day of the hearing, Adrian Beltrami KC, for Associated Newspapers, publishers of The Mail, said that in the event of a trial, the “quality” of Mr Burrow’s evidence should be called into question.

Mr Beltrami said: “The difficulty with this statement of course is it is directly contradicted by a signed statement obtained by the defendant on March 8.”

When asked whether Mr Burrows had been asked about the apparent contradiction, Mr Beltrami replied: “He says it’s not true.”

Judge Mr Justice Nicklin responded: “There’s a trial point if ever I saw one.”

Elizabeth Hurley. Photo: PA

Mr Justice Nicklin added: “From the claimants’ point of view, Mr Burrows’ statement of August 2021 is fairly significant.”

However, he added that the claimants “may have to adjust their expectations” of him in light of the contradiction.

In the first statement, Mr Burrows admitted targeting “a large number of private individuals” over a number of years, including Prince Harry and Elton John and husband David Furnish. He also admitted trying to unlawfully obtain private information about actor Hugh Grant, Carole Middleton (the mother of the Princess of Wales), and former London mayor Ken Livingston.

Mr Burrows’s admissions included “illegally intercepting voicemail messages, listening into live landline calls and obtaining private information, such as itemised phone bills or medical records.”

Prince Harry said he embarked on the case after being told Burrows had admitted his guilt

In his second statement signed last month and submitted to the High Court as evidence, Mr Burrows retracted his original admissions.

In it, he made a categorical denial of the claims made by Prince Harry and the others taking action against the media group.

Mr Burrows, the founder of a private investigation firm that has worked for international companies and law firms over the last 30 years, issued a new witness statement.

“I wish to make clear that I was never instructed or commissioned by anyone at the Mail on Sunday or the Daily Mail to conduct unlawful information gathering on their behalf,” he wrote. “I was also never asked to target or conduct unlawful information gathering on any of the high-profile individuals listed above by the Mail on Sunday or the Daily Mail.”

On Monday, a spokesman for Associated Newspapers said Mr Burrows “has provided a signed witness statement, denying that he was commissioned or instructed by Associated to carry out any unlawful activity.”

According to court documents submitted to the court by his lawyers, Harry said he embarked on the case after being told Mr Burrows “admitted to targeting me”.

Baroness Lawrence said she launched her case after being informed that Mr Burrows and another private investigator had recently confessed to carrying out a wide range of criminal activities on behalf of The Mail.

Elton John, Ms Hurley and Sadie Frost also cited Mr Burrows’ admissions, as laid out in his first witness statement.

Prince Harry was not at the High Court yesterday morning for the third day of the hearing.

He flew to London from California at the beginning of the week to throw his weight behind the claim over alleged unlawful information gathering