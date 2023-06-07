Prince Harry claimed he found tracker on ex-girlfriend’s car, as he underwent eight hours of High Court grilling
Britain’s Prince Harry claimed in court to have found a tracker placed on his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s car by a private investigator.
Latest Britain
UK ‘health alert’ issued as temperatures to soar above 30C this weekend
LATEST | Prince Harry claimed he found tracker on ex-girlfriend’s car, as he underwent eight hours of High Court grilling
BREAKING | Summer travel chaos as strikes by Heathrow security guards expected to be announced next week
‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman accusing Andrew Tate of rape says she lost consciousness
Man (80) goes on trial in London for murder of woman (22) nearly half a century ago
Prince Harry accuses ‘vile’ British tabloid press of destroying his adolescence and later relationships
Ian O'Doherty: Prince Harry’s phone-hacking case could see the end of both the British tabloids and the royal family
Scottish MP questions senior ITV boss over Phillip Schofield and bullying allegations
LATEST | Prince Harry: rumours James Hewitt was my father ‘aimed at ousting me from royal family’
Prince Harry arrives at London High Court to give evidence in trial over ‘industrial scale’ hacking
Top Stories
Vincent Hogan: The life of Teddy McCarthy – a story of extraordinary glory touched with terrible sadness
‘Devastating’ blow as Belfast boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann (6) is removed from transplant list
Leaving Cert English Paper 1 ordinary level: From celebrity culture to graffiti artist Banksy, it had ‘something for everyone’
Advice for Harry Styles fans ahead of Slane Castle gig: Leave the stilettos at home
Latest NewsMore
With their first Leaving Cert exam in the bag, students say it was ‘a lot less scary’ than they expected
Inter Miami reportedly leading the race to sign Lionel Messi despite Saudi interest
Katy Daly: I lost 10 stone – don’t shame people like me for choosing ‘drastic’ weight-loss methods
Student (18) and his father killed in mass shooting after school graduation in US
Airline saves the day after bridesmaid forgets her dress
Advice for Harry Styles fans ahead of Slane Castle gig: Leave the stilettos at home
Allegra Chapman: My boss said he’d sack me if I didn’t flirt – I bet Philip Schofield and Jeremy Clarkson never had to deal with that
Munster confirm place for Cork U-20 hurling star Ben O’Connor in their academy
Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch fails in bid for legal costs for Regency murder trial
Deadly dull quiz show proves that light entertainment is just not Claire Byrne’s forte