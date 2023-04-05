Police search Nicola Sturgeon’s house as husband is arrested in SNP probe

Officers were seen searching the home Mr Murrell shared with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell has been arrested in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances with their home and party’s headquarters being searched.

The former chief executive of the party has been taken into custody and was questioned by detectives as police searched their house in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

A large police tent was set up outside their home, which was taped off.

Officers are also at the SNP’s HQ offices in Edinburgh, with police vans seen parked outside and uniformed officers standing inside the building.

Police Scotland have been investigating the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, who took over from Ms Sturgeon last week, described the arrest as a “difficult day” with the party.

He told broadcasters on Wednesday: “My reaction, as you’d imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficulty for the party.

“But, again, I’d just reiterate and emphasise it’s so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way, shape or form.”

Former SNP chief executive Peter Burrell was arrested on Wednesday (Andy Buchanan/PA)

He continued: “I think there’ll be concern from the public but, again, there is a live police investigation under way and we will wait to see what comes at the conclusion of that police investigation.”

Mr Murrell stepped down as chief executive – a role he had held for more than 20 years – during the recent leadership campaign.

The 58-year-old has been married Ms Sturgeon since 2010.

The arrest comes after Ms Sturgeon’s time as first minister formally came to an end last week, as she was succeeded by Humza Yousaf as SNP leader.

Police Scotland released a statement on the arrest on Wednesday morning.

It said: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday April 5, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

Police Scotland advised caution around discussing the case on social media due to contempt of court rules.

Police were seen at the SNP’s HQ in Edinburgh (Dan Barker/PA)

The SNP released a statement saying: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

Outside the SNP office in the Scottish capital, officers were on guard in the entrance and others were seen entering and leaving the building.

There were four police vans and about five unmarked police cars outside the building in Jackson’s Entry, where the party headquarters is on the third floor.

Meanwhile, the SNP’s political opponents called for full transparency from Mr Yousaf and Ms Sturgeon.

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is a deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.”

She continued: “We need Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon to urgently state what they knew and when.”