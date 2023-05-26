Outrage as UK government scraps plans for crackdown on puppy smuggling – including many shipped from Ireland

A litter of French bulldogs from a puppy farm that were taken in by Dogs Trust Ireland in 2022. Photo: Fran Veale

Ben Hatton and Richard Wheeler

The British government has dropped plans for a bill that would have banned live exports and cracked down on puppy smuggling, prompting waves of fury from animal-welfare campaigners and experts.