Outrage as UK government scraps plans for crackdown on puppy smuggling – including many shipped from Ireland
Ben Hatton and Richard Wheeler
The British government has dropped plans for a bill that would have banned live exports and cracked down on puppy smuggling, prompting waves of fury from animal-welfare campaigners and experts.
