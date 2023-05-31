Officer who arrested nudist for sitting on bench naked reported to his own force
Catherine LoughTelegraph.co.uk
A police officer who arrested a nudist for sitting naked on a bench has been reported to his own force.
Latest Britain
Officer who arrested nudist for sitting on bench naked reported to his own force
Benedict Cumberbatch’s terror after chef armed with knife launches attack at family home
Huge price increase means ‘dummy’ coffee jars are appearing in UK supermarkets
ITV deny This Morning at risk following Philip Schofield’s admission of affair with younger colleague
‘Knives out’ for Suella Braverman as Rishi Sunak is warned he may have to sack her
‘Sadistic sex killer’ gets life for murder he was cleared of three decades ago
Potential IRA plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth during her visit to the US in 1983 revealed in FBI records release
Lambs ‘taken from King Charles’s Sandringham Estate by activists’ remain missing
Rishi Sunak risks furious Tory ‘backlash’ as net migration numbers set new record
Outrage as UK government scraps plans for crackdown on puppy smuggling – including many shipped from Ireland
Top Stories
‘Thanks for having me’ – forecaster Evelyn Cusack retires today after 42 years at Met Éireann
‘We won by one vote’ — the LGBTQ+ pioneers who led the fight to decriminalise homosexuality in Ireland 30 years ago
Tax older workers more so younger people don’t pay for pension timebomb – watchdog
Kinahan crime gang’s relationship with ‘rogue state’ Iran puts them in the top tier of world’s most-wanted list
Latest NewsMore
BREAKING | That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson guilty of two counts of rape, faces 30 years to life
‘He always did what was right for United' – Roy Keane has a swipe at Alex Ferguson for missing derby clash
LATEST | Inmate found dead in Midlands Prison
Fire service battle to stop blaze spreading through Wexford houses
Jose Mourinho takes swipe at referee Anthony Taylor after Europa League final loss
Ireland weather: Met Éireann predicts highs of 25C as warm spell continues
And Just Like That: Sex And The City’s Samantha is back (for one scene)
Melvin Benn of Festival Republic, discusses the upcoming Marley Park concerts | Melvin Benn of Festival Republic, discusses the upcoming Marley Park concerts
‘Thanks for having me’ – forecaster Evelyn Cusack retires today after 42 years at Met Éireann
‘Drama-free grand slam, I don’t think it can happen’ – Novak Djokovic refuses to back down at French Open