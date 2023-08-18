Obituary: Michael Parkinson, chat-show master who felt the task of an interviewer was to ‘bring out the best’ in his guests

Grateful celebrities flourished as the beloved talk show host eagerly fed their self-esteem

Michael Parkinson, who has died aged 88, began his career in journalism, for which he showed talent and flair; he achieved celebrity, however, as the host of a television chat show; whatever he attempted, energy, grit, ambition and competitiveness were never lacking. There was, however, a marked difference between Parkinson the journalist and Parkinson the television interviewer.