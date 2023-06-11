Nicola Sturgeon arrested as part of investigation into SNP's finances
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in the police investigation into the SNP's finances.
Latest Britain
BREAKING | Nicola Sturgeon arrested as part of investigation into SNP's finances
Sunak urged to call snap election as Johnson ally predicts return for former British PM
Boris Johnson’s narcissistic attempt to take democracy down with him must fail
‘Bewildered’ Boris Johnson steps down as MP over Covid probe
Former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson tells court she had hair set on fire over portrayal in Mirror papers
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as MP
Mother and stepfather accused of baby murder ‘encouraged each other to inflict suffering’
Mid-flight turbulence on rise due to climate change, new research shows
Samuel Fishwick: More like a boy than a man – Prince Harry crumpled in the witness box
Just Stop Oil protesters scuffle with scaffolders
Top Stories
Latest NewsMore
Love Islander pulled in different directions as boys compete for her affections
Live | Leinster Senior Hurling Championship final: Kilkenny v Galway
Limerick hold on to beat Clare and win Munster title: As it happened
Kevin De Bruyne reveals he has had torn hamstring for past two months
BREAKING | Nicola Sturgeon arrested as part of investigation into SNP's finances
Agriculture minister urges FG MEPs to rejoin negotiations in nature restoration row
Ramsay helps creates largest beef wellington weighing same as eight-year-old boy
Michael Fassbender crashes out of 24 Hours of Le Mans race
US Miami Heat mascot attends hospital after Conor McGregor punch during NBA stunt
Four people hospitalised following road traffic collision in Co Kildare