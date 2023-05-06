'My husband had to read the invite to me three times' - meet the Irish student invited to the coronation
Kirsty Blake Knox
When student Claire Thompson got an email asking her to attend the coronation of King Charles III, she asked her husband to read it to her again, and again.
Latest Britain
‘It’s cool to pretend the coronation is meaningless to us, but it is significant’ – Irish celebs speak to Barry Egan
Labour eyes general election win after Tory drubbing in English local elections
'My husband had to read the invite to me three times' - meet the Irish student invited to the coronation
Coronation of Britain’s King Charles III: Where to watch, what time it starts and who will be performing
‘I wouldn’t go to the back door to see it’ – Irish politicians have their say on coronation of Britain’s King Charles
Almost half of Irish people will tune into the coronation of Britain’s King Charles, survey shows
Rishi Sunak predicts a ‘hard night’ for the Tories in English local elections
King Charles’ coronation: ‘We are ready for any protests in Windsor’ say police
Ballykissangel priest’s punch ‘left drunk man in his underpants with brain injuries’, court told
Madeleine McCann’s parents issue statement 16 years after her disappearance
Top Stories
‘We need to normalise saying things are a bit tight right now’: Instagram budgeting guru Caz Mooney on how she cleared her debts
Former European Commissioner Phil Hogan now advising Wall Street bank JP Morgan on political issues
‘It’s cool to pretend the coronation is meaningless to us, but it is significant’ – Irish celebs speak to Barry Egan
Can you dress up as The Grinch and talk about politics? If so, you could be the next Late Late host
Latest NewsMore
The agony of being dumped by friend — how to cope and how to fix it
The one-hit wonder now best known for uptempo gypsy tune
Shock and War: Podcast unravels the chaos in Iraq, 20 years on
The blockbuster is back: 15 films to see this summer
Aer Lingus boss Lynne Embleton expects strong passenger growth to continue
Asking for a friend: ‘My partner of three years is not interested in marriage but I am. Will I regret not having a wedding?’
Style notes: Body positivity is at the heart of new H&M x Mugler collab
As Sweden reaches for Ireland’s Eurovision record, how can we turn the beat around?
ICYMI: Pricey banana art is devoured, Nicolas Cage goes back to the womb and Ryan Reynolds to take on Snoop Dogg in hockey bidding war
Ukrainian diary: ‘I’m starting to set up a centre that will give work to Ukrainians’