Mother of Nottingham victim urges city to ‘hold no hate’ at emotional vigil

Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber, speaks during a vigil in Old Market Square, Nottingham. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Josh Payne and Ellie Ng

The heartbroken mothers of two students stabbed to death in the deadly Nottingham knife and van rampage have urged the city to “hold no hate” at an emotional vigil.

