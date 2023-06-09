Mother and stepfather accused of baby murder ‘encouraged each other to inflict suffering’

Jacob Crouch lived in a ‘culture of cruelty’ before he was murdered, a court heard (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

Callum Parke

A 10-month-old baby was made to eat his own vomit and was “assaulted on a regular basis” by his mother and stepfather who went on to murder him, a trial has heard.

Latest Britain