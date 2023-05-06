Mightier than the sword: Who is Penny Mordaunt, the surprise star for coronation of Britain’s King Charles?

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Coronation. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire© PA

Maanya SachdevaUK Independent

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Privy Council, is now also the surprise star of King Charles III’s coronation.