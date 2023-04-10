Luxury campervan linked to Sturgeon’s husband is seized by police probing SNP

Former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she would 'fully co-operate' with the police investigation into her party's finances. Photo: Jane Barlow

A luxury campervan has reportedly been seized from the mother-in-law of former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon by police investigating the party’s finances.

The vehicle was taken from a house in Fife belonging to Margaret Murrell, the 92-year-old mother of Ms Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell.

The seizure took place at the same time police searched the home of Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell.

The same model of campervan can sell for about €125,000.

Mr Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, was arrested last Wednesday by police investigating the spending of around £600,000 (€683,000) earmarked for an independence campaign. He was released later that day pending further investigation.

As well as Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home near Glasgow, Police Scotland officers also searched the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh and removed boxes of items.

The continuing investigation has been described by SNP president Mike Russell as the party’s biggest crisis in 50 years.

On Saturday, Ms Sturgeon spoke publicly for the first time since her husband’s arrest, addressing reporters outside her home.

In a short statement, she said the last few days had been “obviously difficult and quite traumatic at times” and that she would “fully co-operate” with the police investigation.

She said Mr Murrell was home but “not able to say anything” about his arrest while the inquiry continued.

“Again, that’s not necessarily a matter of choice. That’s just the nature of this,” she added.

The MSP said she intended to “get on with life and my job, as you would expect me to”.

Earlier, it emerged the accountancy firm that had audited the SNP’s books for more than a decade had resigned. Johnston Carmichael informed the party of the decision before Mr Murrell’s arrest.

The party’s treasurer is now seeking another auditor in order to comply with Electoral Commission rules. Police Scotland said their investigations were “ongoing”.

An SNP spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation.

“The SNP has been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross claimed it was “absurd” for Ms Sturgeon to say her decision to step down was not connected to the police investigation.

He told the GB News channel yesterday: “For her to somehow suggest and continue to suggest it had nothing to do with this ongoing inquiry I think is frankly absurd.

“We’ve now seen the incredible sight of someone who has just been first minister inside a house when the police came to arrest her husband.

“Now, obviously, that’s an ongoing live police inquiry and I can’t go much further into it, but we have all seen the house being taped off.”

He said reports of the campervan being removed are “incredible” and the story was “deeply damaging for Scotland”.