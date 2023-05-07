King Charles and Queen Camilla give thanks as William and Kate greet well-wishers in Windsor

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales greet well-wishers along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq© REUTERS

PA reporters

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised fans in Windsor with a walkabout as the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla thanked well-wishers for their support.

Latest NewsMore