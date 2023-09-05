Jailed Kinahan associate Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh may try to have firearms charges thrown out, court hears

Kavanagh is already serving 21 years after he pleaded guilty to importing more than £30 million of cocaine and cannabis in a commercial-scale smuggling operation

Senior Kinahan associate Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh may attempt to have firearms charges against him in the UK dismissed, a London court has heard.

The 55-year-old appeared before the Old Bailey today via video link with two English co-defendants after being charged as part of an investigation into the movement of weapons and ammunition by the National Crime Agency.

Two other men, Dublin crime figure Liam Byrne (42) and Kavanagh’s son Jack (23), are currently fighting efforts to extradite them from Spain to face similar charges.

When his case was called this afternoon 'Bomber', who was watching proceedings from Belmarsh prison, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.

His lawyers had requested that he would not be arraigned today and the court later heard that this was because there may be a defence application to dismiss the case.

At one point Kavanagh was heard telling a prison officer "I can't hear a word" as the prosecution counsel spoke from the courtroom at the Central Criminal Court.

Two co-accused, Daniel McLoughlin and Shaun Kent, also appeared via video link and were arraigned on multiple charges, pleading not guilty to each count.

McLoughlin (36) is accused of conspiring with Liam Byrne and other persons unknown to possess firearms and ammunition between April 29 and May 28, 2020.

Appearing via video link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool he replied “not guilty” to each of the four charges.

Kent (37) is accused of conspiring with Liam Byrne, Jack Kavanagh, Peter Keating and others unknown to possess firearms and ammunition between January 9, 2020, and June 3, 2021.

He is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice with the same persons between the same dates.

The court heard this count relates to “a series of acts, namely possess firearms and thereafter hide them and then reveal their whereabouts to the National Crime Agency to enable Thomas Kavanagh to receive a reduced sentence on Operation Hornstay with the intent to pervert the course of justice".

Watching from Forest Bank Prison in Salford, Kent responded “not guilty” to the nine charges he was arraigned on.

The prosecution counsel said that three other named co-conspirators are the subject of outstanding extradition proceedings and that there would be an application to join the cases.

A trial date was set for September 2024 with the case expected to last up to six weeks.

The court was told Kavanagh was not being arraigned as there "may be an application to dismiss",

The case will return before the court again later this month for the initial service of prosecution disclosure including expert evidence relating to firearms and telecommunication messages.

He is already serving 21 years after he pleaded guilty to importing more than £30 million of cocaine and cannabis in a commercial-scale smuggling operation.

The National Crime Agency have described him as the Kinahan gang’s “top man” in the UK.

Liam Byrne and Kavanagh’s son, Jack, are currently in custody in Spain fighting extradition to the UK, where it is alleged encrypted messages link the pair to a gang buying firearms for sale to other organised crime mobs.

Byrne was arrested while visiting family on the holiday island of Majorca having travelled there from Dubai in May.

A court previously heard that the investigation centres on Encrochat communications and information received about firearms, some of which were hidden in Ireland.

The court also heard that 11 firearms are involved in the related charges and that information was allegedly provided in relation to the location of weapons which were concealed in the Republic of Ireland.