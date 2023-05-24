Issue of impartiality at BBC ‘almost unresolvable’ – Gary Lineker
Independent.ie Newsdesk
Gary Lineker has said the furore over his tweet about the Government’s asylum policy was “disproportionate”, adding that he believes the issue of impartiality at the BBC is “almost unresolvable”.
Latest Britain
Issue of impartiality at BBC ‘almost unresolvable’ – Gary Lineker
‘Devil baby’ influencer admits stalking campaign of Chelsea players after Mason Mount broke off relationship
‘Incredibly rare’ tamarin triplets born at Marwell Zoo
Graeme Souness to swim the Channel to raise money for skin charity
I watched Rolf Harris in court, a small suitcase beside him – he clearly didn’t expect a long sentence
Mother of teen killed in Cardiff crash says she couldn’t get to his body because of rioters
Paedophile ex-children’s TV presenter Rolf Harris dies aged 93
Police contacted as Boris Johnson diaries ‘show that friends visited Chequers during lockdown’
Climate change protesters try to storm stage at Shell AGM
How mother’s 30-year battle finally brought justice for little girl murdered by babysitter’s boyfriend
Top Stories
Why I’m suspicious of the silver fox
Alison Curtis: ‘When I let my daughter join Snapchat, I didn’t realise I was opening Pandora’s box’
Man allegedly tied woman up in his car, threw chilli powder in her eyes and forced her to confess on video she gave him an STD
Tributes as motorcyclist who died in Athlone crash named
Latest NewsMore
Tina Turner nearly didn’t sing GoldenEye theme after Bono sent her ‘the worst’ demo: ‘It was really rough’
Breaking | High risk forest fire warning issued until next Monday
Brighton end Premier League champions Man City’s winning streak with draw
Amanda Gorman ‘gutted’ her Biden inauguration poem restricted by school after parent complains
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially enters 2024 US presidential race, files paperwork for candidacy
Rolling Stones lead tributes to ‘Queen Of Rock And Soul’ Tina Turner
Issue of impartiality at BBC ‘almost unresolvable’ – Gary Lineker
Tina Turner remembered for ‘inspiring stars of tomorrow’ after her death at 83
Issue of impartiality at BBC ‘almost unresolvable’ – Gary Lineker
Harry Curley and Paddy Curry hit brace each as Dublin ease way into Leinster MFC final