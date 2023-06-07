‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman accusing Andrew Tate of rape says she lost consciousness
Maya OppenheimUK Independent
A British woman who has accused Andrew Tate of raping her and strangling her until she lost consciousness says she feared the misogynistic influencer was going to kill her.
Latest Britain
‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman accusing Andrew Tate of rape says she lost consciousness
Man (80) goes on trial in London for murder of woman (22) nearly half a century ago
Prince Harry accuses ‘vile’ British tabloid press of destroying his adolescence and later relationships
Ian O'Doherty: Prince Harry’s phone-hacking case could see the end of both the British tabloids and the royal family
Scottish MP questions senior ITV boss over Phillip Schofield and bullying allegations
LATEST | Prince Harry: rumours James Hewitt was my father ‘aimed at ousting me from royal family’
Prince Harry arrives at London High Court to give evidence in trial over ‘industrial scale’ hacking
Prince Harry privacy trial: Newspaper articles damaged duke’s relationships with girlfriend and Prince William, UK court told
Prince Harry’s relationship with brother William and ex-girlfriend ‘damaged by newspaper articles’
Britain’s Princess Eugenie gives birth to second baby
Top Stories
Raising twins: ‘Everything is in stereo — if you give out to one, the other will think it’s funny and do the same thing’
The Indo Daily: Cartel crash – Liam Byrne’s arrest as Kinahan mob swap Dubai for Iran
Huge jump in instances of fraudsters taking control of bank accounts
Cork’s dual All-Ireland winner Teddy McCarthy dies suddenly aged 58
Latest NewsMore
Goldman Sachs to sell Blanchardstown shopping centre
Footage show aftermath of a deadly Virginia school shooting
Real Madrid says goodbye to Karim Benzema as he joins Saudi side Al Ittihad
Yemeni beekeeper wears a 'Bee Helmet' to promote country's world-famous Sidr honey
Sex And The City stars pay tribute to hit show on its 25th anniversary
News In 90 - June 7th
‘I’m quitting life of crime’, says prolific offender with almost 300 convictions
Fiorentina v West Ham: Europa Conference League final preview
BREAKING | Pope Francis to have abdominal surgery today - Vatican
‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman accusing Andrew Tate of rape says she lost consciousness