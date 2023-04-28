Hugh Grant accuses ‘Sun’ publishers of organising break-in at his flat

Actor tells court Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid set up ‘burglaries to order’ to get private information

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who is also pursuing NGN through the courts — © REUTERS

Hugh Grant has accused the publisher of The Sunof “using the law” to “cover up and conceal” unlawful activities by journalists and private investigators, which he alleges included “burglaries to order”.

The actor (62) attended the final day of a hearing at the high court in London at which News Group Newspapers (NGN) is bringing a bid to have claims by him and the Duke of Sussex thrown out.

Grant arrived with his wife, Anna Eberstein, and his legal team and greeted gathered journalists as he entered the court in London.

Prince Harry (38) is suing NGN over alleged unlawful information-gathering at two of its titles, The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, claiming his private information was unlawfully accessed.

Grant, who in 2012 settled a claim against NGN relating to unlawful information gathering at the News Of The World, is now bringing a similar legal action in relation to The Sun.

NGN denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

In a witness statement, the actor said: “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

He referred in the statement to evidence he gave to the UK’s Leveson inquiry into British press standards and ethics in 2011 in which he spoke about a break-in at his London flat, where the front door was forced off its hinges. A story appeared shortly afterwards in The Sunthat “detailed the interior”.

“I had no evidence that this burglary was carried out or commissioned on the instruction of the press, let alone The Sun,” he said.

The actor said he had been told by a private investigator in early 2022, which prompt- ed him to launch his claim.

He said he brought his new claim after being passed information that “showed, for the first time, evidence that The Sunhad targeted unlawful activity at me and my associates directly”.

He said the information included private investigator invoices and payments, and that they included the period during which the Leveson inquiry was taking place.

Grant’s statement said: “It was particularly shocking to learn that me and my associates, including members of my family who were not in any way in the public eye, had been targeted by The Sunduring the Leveson inquiry.

“It was widely reported and well-known at the time these private investigators were commissioned – in November 2011 – that I was shortly going to be giving evidence to the Leveson inquiry, which included NGN.

“I found it astonishing that The Suncarried out these unlawful acts against me at a time when I was preparing to give evidence to a public inquiry on press ethics. Of course, all this was concealed from me at the time.”

An NGN spokesperson said: “The Sunstrongly refutes the allegation that it ever commissioned anyone to break into Mr Grant’s home.”

NGN’s lawyers said Grant should have been aware he had a claim in relation to The Sunmuch earlier, and has left it too late to bring his latest legal action.

Grant’s lawyers argue that he has only become aware more recently, following disclosure in the ongoing phone hacking litigation, that there is evidence he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for The Sun.

Prince Harry’s lawyers argue NGN’s bid to have his claim thrown out is an attempt to go behind a “secret agreement” between senior royals and NGN, which the duke was informed of in 2012.

NGN has previously settled a number of claims since the phone-hacking scandal broke in relation to the News Of The World, which closed in 2011, but has consistently denied that any unlawful information gathering took place at The Sun.

The judge is now to rule on whether the claims will progress to a trial.