How truth caught up with the ‘Dublin orphan’ conman who faked his way across the world

Rape suspect who faked his death in the US – and allegedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid debts – claims to have been brought up in Ireland

Arthur Knight/Nicholas Rossi in court in Scotland earlier this year. Photo: Getty

On the wall of the men’s bathroom in the Wickenden Pub in Providence, Rhode Island, three names have been scrawled in pen, each one crossed out. “Arthur Knight”, “Nick Rossi”, “Nick A”. Below them, a fourth name is left uncrossed: “Three Question Nick”.