How truth caught up with the ‘Dublin orphan’ conman who faked his way across the world
Rape suspect who faked his death in the US – and allegedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid debts – claims to have been brought up in Ireland
Telegraph.co.uk
On the wall of the men’s bathroom in the Wickenden Pub in Providence, Rhode Island, three names have been scrawled in pen, each one crossed out. “Arthur Knight”, “Nick Rossi”, “Nick A”. Below them, a fourth name is left uncrossed: “Three Question Nick”.