Greenpeace scales UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s manor house in protest against oil drilling ‘frenzy’ Greenpeace activists said they have scaled Rishi Sunak’s mansion in protest against his new drilling “frenzy”. The campaigners said they had draped the Prime Minister’s manor house in North Yorkshire with an oily-black fabric to “drive home the dangerous consequences”. They took the action as Mr Sunak and his family are away on holiday in California. Mr Sunak has announced he plans to “max out” the UK’s oil and gas reserves by granting more than 100 new licences for extraction in the North Sea. Must Credit Greenpeace