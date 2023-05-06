From Katy Perry to Joanna Lumley: All of the best (and worst) looks at Britain’s King Charles coronation

Katy Perry leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire© PA

Ellie MuirLondon Independent

In Britain, a mix of royals, world leaders and celebrities have flocked to Westminster Abbey today for the coronation of King Charles III.