Dover’s Easter break eight hour tailback chaos is ‘not due to Brexit’, Suella Braverman claims

Coaches wait to enter the Port of Dover in Kent after huge queues build. Photo: PA

UK home secretary Suella Braverman has rejected suggestions that Brexit could be the cause of delays at the Port of Dover as passengers on the Easter getaway to France faced long queues.

Extra sailings were run overnight to try and clear the backlog, which has left passengers stuck in traffic for hours, and by yesterday morning the port estimated some travellers would face waits of up to eight hours, depending on the ferry operator.

A port spokesman said: “The additional sailings have assisted in clearing some of the traffic, although currently both DFDS and P&O have two full lanes of coaches in the port before French border controls, with a processing time of about 4-1/2 hours.

“P&O have some coaches waiting at the cruise terminal and DFDS have some at service stations in Kent.

“Once coaches are processed in an operator’s lane, more are being sent to the port.”

P&O Ferries apologised to customers and tweeted that by 3pm there was an initial wait of four hours, during which the advance passenger information (API) border check would be completed, before coaches were moved to a buffer zone ahead of boarding a ferry, where there was a delay of around six hours.

The port previously declared a critical incident and said the delays which began on Friday were “due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume”.

It said it had been “working round the clock” with ferry operators and border agencies to try and get coach passengers on their way and more than 300 coaches had left the port on Saturday, while the freight backlog was cleared and tourist cars had been successfully processed.

DFDS said there were queues for coaches in the buffer zone where they wait before heading to the port but that cars and freight were free-flowing.

Ms Braverman told Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News that it would not be fair to view the delays as “an adverse effect of Brexit”.

She said: “What I would say is at acute times when there is a lot of pressure crossing the Channel, whether that’s on the tunnel or ferries, then I think that there’s always going to be a back-up and I just urge everybody to be a bit patient while the ferry companies work their way through the backlog.”

She also downplayed any fears that delays at Dover could become a regular occurrence that risks ruining school holiday plans. She suggested that in general “things have been operating very smoothly at the border”.

On Saturday, passenger Rosie Pearson described the travel scenes in Dover as “carnage” as she was stuck for 16 hours with her husband and two teenagers.

Ms Pearson, 50, is an environmental campaigner from Essex and was travelling to Val d’Isere in the French Alps on an overnight bus.

Charity director Maggie Gordon-Walker, of Brighton, said her son’s school trip Italy’s Folgarida area had to be cancelled due to health concerns for the tired coach drivers caused by the delays, which she described as “exacerbated hugely because of Brexit red tape”.

Ms Gordon-Walker, who had been paying for the trip in instalments, added: “My son is knackered and deflated. I feel sorry for him and angry that this has happened.”

The opposition Labour Party accused the government of not planning for what would happen post-Brexit and to deal with the additioinal checks.

“It didn’t need to be this way," said Lisa Nandy, one of its shadow ministers.