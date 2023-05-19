Brother of TV star Phillip Schofield jailed for 12 years over child sex offences
Claire Hayhurst
Timothy Schofield – the brother of TV star Phillip Schofield – has been jailed at Bristol Crown Court for 12 years after being convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child.
Latest Britain
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie expecting their third child
BREAKING | Brother of TV star Phillip Schofield jailed for 12 years over child sex offences
BREAKING | Wealth of Niall Horan, Rory McIlroy and Ed Sheeran revealed in rich list
Harry and Meghan’s own SUVs blocked roads, say paparazzi of NYC ‘car chase’
Harry told he can’t hire police as his private bodyguards
Suella Braverman says she’s not a hypocrite for wanting less immigration in UK
Prince Andrew ‘refusing to budge’ from 30-room mansion and ‘fears the knives are out’
Rebekah Vardy claims she was sexually abused and Jehovah’s Witness church tried to cover it up
Woman (81) hit by Duchess of Edinburgh’s motorcade in a coma, family say
Evidence of hacking claims in Prince Harry case ‘non-existent’, says lawyer for publisher
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | New RTÉ boss lobbies ministers to let Revenue collect TV licence fee
Asking for a friend: ‘My boyfriend and I have always had amazing sex, but lately I feel icky and just can’t enjoy it. Why?’
Surge in multinationals jobs sees 2,750 new roles announced so far this month
Hotelier Paddy McKillen: ‘Qatari tactics won’t stop me getting the €1.7bn I am owed’
Latest NewsMore
The Murderer and the Taoiseach by Harry McGee: Why the Malcolm Macarthur case remains as grotesque and bizarre as ever
Sam Blake on The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, an Agatha Christie classic
East German spies’ love poetry and a modern retelling of Dickens’ David Copperfield
Tides Go Out by Julian Vignoles: The secrets couples keep thrown into sharp relief by dementia
Orwell, The New Life by DJ Taylor: The great writer’s failings retrieved from the memory hole
The Happy Couple by Naoise Dolan: Acid-tongued campaign against spoilt brats and twisted romance
Sheila Armstrong: the Sligo shipwrecks and mystery man that inspired my novel Falling Animals
Mel’s Electric Adventure: Giedroyc takes on a tour of EV etiquette in charming antidote to Top Gear
Remembering Clara Schumann, the world’s first renowned female concert pianist
Night Time Talk radio review: Free expression is the Boylan point