Britain’s King Charles takes the crown as President Higgins, Taoiseach and Prince Harry among those in attendance
Camilla also anointed QueenPresident Michael D Higgins joined at the coronation of King Charles III in London today by Taoiseach Leo VaradkarThe event brought around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebritiesInvited guests include David and Victoria Beckham, musician Lionel Richie, French President Emmanuel MacronPrince Harry and Prince Andrew will be absent from the procession behind the Gold State Coach
Independent.ie Newsdesk
King Charles III’s coronation service has begun, with the eyes of the world watching Charles and Queen Camilla as their moment with history came a step nearer.